eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $56.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.65.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EBAY stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.
eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.
