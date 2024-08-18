eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $56.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

