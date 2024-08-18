Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EWTX opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.