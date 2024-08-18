Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 590,299 shares during the period.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
