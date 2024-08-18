Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 70489 (PAA.TO)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.