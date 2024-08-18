Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

