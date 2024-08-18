Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of ESLT opened at $200.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

