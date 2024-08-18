Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ESLT opened at $200.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
