Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.25.

EFN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$27.29 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

