Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $936.30 and last traded at $931.59. 677,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,087,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.