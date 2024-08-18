Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $936.30 and last traded at $931.59. 677,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,087,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.58.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
