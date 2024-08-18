Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $884.00 to $1,030.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $936.30 and last traded at $931.59. 677,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,087,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $931.58.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $878.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.