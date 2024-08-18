Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Eltek has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

