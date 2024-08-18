Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $10.00. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2,294,345 shares traded.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 24.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,341 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.