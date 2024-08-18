Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 333,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,008,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of £48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.49.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, titanium, and other minerals. It holds 75% interest in the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and 70% interest in the Walton project located in Yerilgee greenstone belt near Perth.

