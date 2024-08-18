EMX Royalty Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:EMX)

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

EMX stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.38 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 4.65. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About EMX Royalty

In other EMX Royalty news, Director David Johnson sold 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$166,219.02. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.