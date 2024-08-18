EMX Royalty Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.
EMX Royalty Price Performance
EMX stock opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.38 million, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 4.65. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
Read More
