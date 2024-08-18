Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $12.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 84,688 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last three months. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

