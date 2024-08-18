Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 27,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 113,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

