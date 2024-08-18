Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as high as C$2.50. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 159,387 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ensign Energy Services

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

