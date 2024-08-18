Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,781 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after buying an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after buying an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

