Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.