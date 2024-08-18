Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $373.69 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.34.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

