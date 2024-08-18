Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SF opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

