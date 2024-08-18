Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $201,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after acquiring an additional 61,862 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $392.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

