Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $152.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,219 shares of company stock worth $5,266,715. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

