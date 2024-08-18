Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 13,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA



Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

