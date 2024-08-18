Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Shares of EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

