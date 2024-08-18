EthereumFair Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $19,814.05 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.0109317 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,112.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

