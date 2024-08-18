Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Performance

NYSE:EVEX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EVE by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

