Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

