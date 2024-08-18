FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $285.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

