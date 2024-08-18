Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $49.88

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.88, but opened at $51.22. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 688,523 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.
About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
