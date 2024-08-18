Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
About Fiducian Group
