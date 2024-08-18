Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.37

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.37 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.91). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,095,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £153.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.56.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

