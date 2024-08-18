Financial Analysis: BCE (NYSE:BCE) vs. FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get BCE alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BCE and FullNet Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 8.39% 16.88% 4.02% FullNet Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BCE and FullNet Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 5 2 1 2.50 FullNet Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than FullNet Communications.

This table compares BCE and FullNet Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $24.57 billion 1.27 $1.68 billion $1.44 23.83 FullNet Communications N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -11.51

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than FullNet Communications. FullNet Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of FullNet Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of FullNet Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BCE beats FullNet Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About FullNet Communications

(Get Free Report)

FullNet Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions. The company was formerly known as CEN-COM of Oklahoma, Inc. and changed its name to FullNet Communications, Inc. in December 1995. FullNet Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.