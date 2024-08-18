Financial Contrast: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Linamar and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linamar N/A N/A N/A BorgWarner 4.97% 15.50% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Linamar and BorgWarner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 9.33 BorgWarner $14.34 billion 0.52 $625.00 million $2.64 12.36

Analyst Recommendations

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Linamar. Linamar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Linamar and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linamar 0 0 1 0 3.00 BorgWarner 0 5 10 0 2.67

BorgWarner has a consensus price target of $41.07, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Linamar.

Dividends

Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BorgWarner pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Linamar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for global mobility market; and design, development, and testing services. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer application equipment. Linamar Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

