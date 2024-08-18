Financial Review: Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -20.79% -19.89% Annexon N/A -56.52% -46.50%

Risk & Volatility

Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annexon has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

56.6% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Annexon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.86 million ($1.05) -4.24 Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.47) -4.15

Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Design Therapeutics and Annexon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00

Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.30%. Annexon has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 151.37%. Given Annexon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than Design Therapeutics.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Annexon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

