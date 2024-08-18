First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

FFNW stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

