First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.43 and traded as high as $28.23. First United shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 13,075 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. First United had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

In other First United news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of First United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 167,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

