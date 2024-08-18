Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $56.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.11.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

