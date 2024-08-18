Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $99.24 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $1.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

