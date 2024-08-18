Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $75.70

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $78.30. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

