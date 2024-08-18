Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $75.70

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.70, but opened at $78.30. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
