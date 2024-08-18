Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after buying an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.54 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

