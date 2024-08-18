Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 95,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

