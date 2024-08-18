Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

FNV opened at $121.79 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.