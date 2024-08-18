Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$166.67 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$167.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. Insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

