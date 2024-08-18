FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NYSE:PAAS)

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.