FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Issued By Roth Capital

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.