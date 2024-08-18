FY2024 EPS Estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Cut by Analyst

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$68,928.00. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.