FY2024 EPS Estimates for Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) Increased by Analyst

Get Highwood Asset Management alerts:

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwood Asset Management in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.48). Highwood Asset Management had a net margin of 78.64% and a return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of C$24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.00 million.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

About Highwood Asset Management

Shares of Highwood Asset Management stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. Highwood Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.