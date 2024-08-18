FY2024 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TEL)

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

