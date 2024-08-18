FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (TSE:URE)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 11.83.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$139,005.46. Insiders sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

