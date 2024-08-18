Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 92.11% and a negative net margin of 82.77%.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 4.6 %

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.87%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -17.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

