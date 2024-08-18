Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 82.77% and a negative return on equity of 92.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.10. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.87%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.