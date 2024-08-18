GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives C$57.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Report on GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

GFL ENVIRON-TS Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.