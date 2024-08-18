Glenn Davis Purchases 211,268 Shares of iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM) Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Davis acquired 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.03 ($9,868.44).

iTech Minerals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial and battery minerals exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite-kaolinite, graphite, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has exploration rights in gold-bearing projects, including the Billa Kalina project located in the central Gawler Craton; the Eyre Peninsula Gold Project located in the southern Gawler Craton; and the Nackara Arc Copper-Gold project located in the Delamerian Orogen.

