Glenn Davis Purchases 211,268 Shares of iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM) Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Davis acquired 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.03 ($9,868.44).
iTech Minerals Stock Performance
iTech Minerals Company Profile
iTech Minerals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial and battery minerals exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite-kaolinite, graphite, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has exploration rights in gold-bearing projects, including the Billa Kalina project located in the central Gawler Craton; the Eyre Peninsula Gold Project located in the southern Gawler Craton; and the Nackara Arc Copper-Gold project located in the Delamerian Orogen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iTech Minerals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for iTech Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTech Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.